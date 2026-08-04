Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFCZF. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday.

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Intact Financial Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $204.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $226.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $193.32.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation is a leading Canadian property and casualty insurance provider offering a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products and services. Its primary operations in Canada are conducted through Intact Insurance and belairdirect, while its specialty insurance business in the United States operates under the OneBeacon Insurance Group brand. The company’s portfolio includes coverage for auto, home, commercial property and casualty, specialty lines, and accident and health, supported by risk management and claims solutions tailored to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

Tracing its origins to the Halifax Fire Insurance Association founded in 1809, Intact Financial has expanded through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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