Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$325.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$330.00 to C$325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$372.00 to C$379.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$305.00 to C$300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$314.00 to C$311.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$310.00 to C$305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$352.00 to C$344.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$331.09.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC stock traded down C$5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$278.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 280,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,656. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$285.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$267.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$242.87 and a 1 year high of C$305.52. The stock has a market cap of C$49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of C$5.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 EPS for the current year.

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Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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