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Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Intact Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Technical: Shares fell below the 200‑day moving average (C$266.48), trading as low as C$260.17 and last at C$261.38 on volume of 390,785, which can be viewed as a potential bearish signal.
  • Analyst consensus: MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus (1 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 2 Hold) with an average target of C$318.50, while recent revisions were mixed—Barclays and TD raised targets and Raymond James and Jefferies trimmed theirs.
  • Financials: Intact has a market cap of C$46.41 billion, a P/E of 14.24, and reported C$5.40 EPS for the last quarter with a net margin of 12.91% and ROE of 17.09%.
  • Interested in Intact Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$266.48 and traded as low as C$260.17. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$261.38, with a volume of 390,785 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$319.00 to C$322.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$321.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$346.00 to C$354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$318.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.3%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$266.48. The stock has a market cap of C$46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$5.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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