Intchains Group (ICG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Intchains Group to post earnings of ($0.0305) per share and revenue of $5.1660 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Intchains Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Intchains Group stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Intchains Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $52.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intchains Group by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 84,228 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Intchains Group by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Intchains Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intchains Group in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Intchains Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intchains Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intchains Group

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Ltd NASDAQ: ICG is a technology company specializing in blockchain-based big data solutions. The company offers a suite of products and services aimed at enhancing data security, traceability and certification across diverse industries. Its core offerings include blockchain-powered data rights management, digital certificate issuance, supply-chain traceability platforms and analytics tools that leverage immutable ledgers to ensure data integrity.

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Beijing, Intchains Group serves a range of clients including government agencies, logistics providers, manufacturers and financial institutions.

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