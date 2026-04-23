Integer (ITGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $426.4810 million for the quarter. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Integer's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Integer Stock Down 0.7%

Integer stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,489.5% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 210.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 861.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.00.

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Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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