Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Integer from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Integer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.86.

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Integer Trading Up 2.7%

ITGR stock opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. Integer has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm had revenue of $464.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,150 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $304,791,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Integer by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,396 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $130,620,000 after buying an additional 90,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Integer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,767 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $107,588,000 after buying an additional 48,463 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Integer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $157,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,109,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Integer

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Positive Sentiment: KKR agreed to acquire Integer for approximately $5.7 billion, or $127 per share in cash. The offer represents a 51.8% premium to the April 29 price before Integer disclosed its strategic review and provides shareholders with a defined cash exit. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Integer to Be Acquired by KKR

KKR agreed to acquire Integer for approximately $5.7 billion, or $127 per share in cash. The offer represents a 51.8% premium to the April 29 price before Integer disclosed its strategic review and provides shareholders with a defined cash exit. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per share were $1.60, exceeding the $1.38 analyst consensus, while revenue of $464.1 million topped estimates of $450.7 million. EPS also improved from $1.55 in the year-ago quarter, supporting the case for operational strength. Integer Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter earnings per share were $1.60, exceeding the $1.38 analyst consensus, while revenue of $464.1 million topped estimates of $450.7 million. EPS also improved from $1.55 in the year-ago quarter, supporting the case for operational strength. Neutral Sentiment: KKR says it plans to provide capital for Integer’s capacity, technology, innovation and talent investments, and intends to establish an employee ownership program after closing. However, Integer will withdraw its financial outlook and cancel its scheduled earnings call because of the pending transaction, reducing near-term visibility for public-market investors. Integer KKR Transaction Details

KKR says it plans to provide capital for Integer’s capacity, technology, innovation and talent investments, and intends to establish an employee ownership program after closing. However, Integer will withdraw its financial outlook and cancel its scheduled earnings call because of the pending transaction, reducing near-term visibility for public-market investors. Negative Sentiment: Truist Financial downgraded Integer from “strong buy” to “hold,” likely reflecting the stock’s proximity to the $127 acquisition price and limited remaining upside. Integer Analyst Downgrade

Truist Financial downgraded Integer from “strong buy” to “hold,” likely reflecting the stock’s proximity to the $127 acquisition price and limited remaining upside. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into whether Integer’s board obtained a fair price or breached fiduciary duties in connection with the KKR sale. These announcements could create litigation, delay or transaction-completion risks, although they do not by themselves indicate that the deal will fail. Integer Shareholder Investigation

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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