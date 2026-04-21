Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

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IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2%

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $434.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $429.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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