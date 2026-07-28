Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price target on the life sciences company's stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IART opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The firm had revenue of $391.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 984,686 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 211,774 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 640,535 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 268,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,509 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 589,408 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 80.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,430 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integra LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Integra LifeSciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here