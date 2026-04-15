Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the life sciences company's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.20.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 131,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $873.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $434.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.62 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,745 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company's stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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