Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.60. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 97,263 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,753,934 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,726 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 267,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,615 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,664,998 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $434.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $429.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integra LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Integra LifeSciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here