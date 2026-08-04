Integra Resources (ITRG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $82.6940 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Integra Resources Stock Up 4.9%

ITRG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 842,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,093. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $455.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.86. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,694 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on Integra Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Integra Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company's flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra's business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

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