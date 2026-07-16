Intel (INTC) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $14.4063 billion for the quarter. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Intel Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $517.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.11 and a beta of 2.18. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,066 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,170 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Reuters article

Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Barchart article

Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Yahoo Finance article

ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. 247WallSt article

Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles note that Intel is still trading in a volatile semiconductor backdrop ahead of earnings, and traders are likely pricing in both execution risk and the possibility of a PC-related slowdown. Any disappointment on July 23 could quickly pressure the stock. Motley Fool article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Arete Research upped their target price on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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