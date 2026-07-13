Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.79 and last traded at $103.12. 99,507,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 120,981,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.84.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Arete Research increased their price objective on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $518.48 billion, a PE ratio of -166.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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