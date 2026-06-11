Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 9.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intel shares jumped 9.3% after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from neutral to buy, with trading volume running well above average.
  • Broader analyst sentiment has improved, with multiple firms raising ratings or price targets; even so, MarketBeat data still shows a consensus Hold rating and an average target below the recent trading price.
  • Intel also reported a stronger-than-expected quarter, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while recent commentary highlights optimism around AI-related CPU demand and the company’s foundry prospects.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $119.44 and last traded at $116.96. 184,551,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 121,078,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.04.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $587.84 billion, a PE ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intel Right Now?

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines