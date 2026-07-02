Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.63 and last traded at $120.35. 123,005,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 122,090,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.02.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a PE ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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