Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 3.5% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.20 and last traded at $121.10. Approximately 113,554,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 121,555,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.05.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $1,986,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $3,238,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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