Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 4.5% Higher - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.19 and last traded at $107.76. Approximately 90,652,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 120,816,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc raised its price target on Intel to $155 from $110 and kept an Overweight rating, citing improving yields on Intel’s 18A process and stronger AI/data-center demand. Investors are also encouraged by the idea that better manufacturing execution could support the company’s turnaround. Article Title

KeyBanc raised its price target on Intel to $155 from $110 and kept an Overweight rating, citing improving yields on Intel’s 18A process and stronger AI/data-center demand. Investors are also encouraged by the idea that better manufacturing execution could support the company’s turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Intel also announced a $5.7 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing site, boosting confidence in its long-term production capacity and European chip footprint, with the expansion aimed at higher output for AI and Xeon server processors. Article Title

Intel also announced a $5.7 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing site, boosting confidence in its long-term production capacity and European chip footprint, with the expansion aimed at higher output for AI and Xeon server processors. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted that cooler inflation data sparked a rebound across chip stocks, helping Intel recover alongside peers as investors rotated back into semiconductors. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted that cooler inflation data sparked a rebound across chip stocks, helping Intel recover alongside peers as investors rotated back into semiconductors. Neutral Sentiment: Intel is still facing near-term concerns heading into earnings, including softer PC and smartphone demand and mixed sentiment across the semiconductor sector. Bank of America said the upcoming results will likely tell a very different story from AI- and server-driven rivals like AMD. Article Title

Intel is still facing near-term concerns heading into earnings, including softer PC and smartphone demand and mixed sentiment across the semiconductor sector. Bank of America said the upcoming results will likely tell a very different story from AI- and server-driven rivals like AMD. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also linked to earlier weakness in chip stocks as investors worried about foundry execution, 18A yields, and competition from AMD and SK Hynix-related sector pressure. That backdrop helps explain why sentiment has been volatile despite the recent rebound. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Moffett Nathanson lowered Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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