Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 4.4% - Here's Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.20 and last traded at $102.99. Approximately 119,728,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 120,893,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.76.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Arete Research increased their price target on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.96.

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Intel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $517.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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