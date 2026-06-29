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Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Intel shares rose 2.6% after Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its price target from $90 to $150, though the firm kept a Neutral rating. The stock traded as high as $132.05 on heavier-than-average volume.
  • Other analysts also turned more constructive on Intel recently, with multiple price-target increases and one upgrade to Moderate Buy. Even so, the overall consensus remains Hold with an average target of $93.93.
  • Recent coverage has focused on Intel’s AI, foundry, and advanced packaging prospects, citing potential benefits from custom-chip demand and a cost edge versus TSMC. At the same time, the stock has faced some near-term pressure from a broader semiconductor selloff.
  • Interested in Intel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $150.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $132.05 and last traded at $131.72. 105,132,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 122,084,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.32.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financially Speaking Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.02 billion, a PE ratio of -212.45 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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