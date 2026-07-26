Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.28.

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Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.40 to $9.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $437.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.33 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.24%. Analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 15,385,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704,435 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 19.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,515,741 shares of the company's stock worth $78,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,734,475 shares of the company's stock worth $65,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,210 shares in the last quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,320,952 shares of the company's stock worth $50,315,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company's stock.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

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