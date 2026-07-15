Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3,043.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.2%

IBKR stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $97.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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