Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company's previous close.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.00.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $82.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Interactive Brokers Group News

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Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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