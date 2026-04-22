Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.38.

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Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Interactive Brokers Group

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Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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