Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.71 and last traded at $78.4280, with a volume of 584330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.10.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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