Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.00.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $82.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,637,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,211,377,000 after buying an additional 187,763 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $820,589,000 after buying an additional 95,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,110,000 after buying an additional 1,630,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Interactive Brokers Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Interactive Brokers Group this week:

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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