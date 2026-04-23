Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $2.7147 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $158.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $143.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange's payout ratio is 36.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ICE. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $193.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,651,705 shares in the company, valued at $256,014,275. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,122,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 165,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,339,180. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $54,196,631. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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