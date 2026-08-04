Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $520.4620 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 30.53%.The business had revenue of $508.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

IFS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,542. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,381 shares of the company's stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 255,753 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services NYSE: IFS is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company's core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

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