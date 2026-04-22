Free Trial
â†’ The SpaceX story everyone missed (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) to Issue Dividend Increase - $1.80 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Intercorp Financial Services logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intercorp Financial Services declared an annual dividend of $1.80 per share, an 80.0% increase from the prior $1.00, with record/ex-dividend date on April 24 and payment on May 5.
  • The dividend is covered by earnings with a current payout ratio of 33.7%, and analysts project $6.09 in EPS next year, implying an expected future payout ratio of about 28.1%.
  • Shares fell about 2.9% on the news, opening at $47.55; the stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE of 9.86, and a 12‑month range of $31.05–$53.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intercorp Financial Services.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS - Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a 80.0% increase from Intercorp Financial Services's previous annual dividend of $1.00.

Intercorp Financial Services has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services NYSE: IFS is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company's core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intercorp Financial Services Right Now?

Before you consider Intercorp Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intercorp Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Intercorp Financial Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines