InterDigital Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for InterDigital's current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital's FY2028 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

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InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $265.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $213.06 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day moving average is $315.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,441,136. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,996.80. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in InterDigital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $707,477,000 after buying an additional 854,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,918,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InterDigital by 375.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $60,297,000 after acquiring an additional 157,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in InterDigital by 135.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $66,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $251,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,686 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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