Interface (TILE) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $391.2690 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.38 million. Interface had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.92%.Interface's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Interface Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. Interface has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Interface's payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Interface in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered Interface from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

Insider Activity at Interface

In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,537,132.96. The trade was a 29.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David B. Foshee sold 44,393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,397.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 175,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,406. This represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,260 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $56,071,000 after buying an additional 1,149,733 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Interface by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,739 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company's stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc NASDAQ: TILE is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface's portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

Founded in 1973 by Ray C.

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