Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 117464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.52.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Interfor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Interfor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$11.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFP

Interfor Stock Up 7.5%

The company has a market cap of C$885.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.20 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. On average, analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

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