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Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Interfor logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • TD raised Interfor’s price target from C$10.00 to C$14.00 while keeping a hold rating, implying modest upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain mixed: RBC cut its target to C$13.00 with an outperform rating, while CIBC and Raymond James adjusted their views; overall, the stock now has a Moderate Buy consensus and a C$12.50 target.
  • Interfor shares were up 7.6% to C$13.47, near the 12-month high of C$13.63, even as the company recently reported a quarterly loss of C($0.96) per share on revenue of C$643.2 million.
  • Interested in Interfor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price objective points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IFP. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Interfor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Interfor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFP

Interfor Trading Up 7.6%

TSE IFP traded up C$0.95 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.47. 130,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.25.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$643.20 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. Analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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