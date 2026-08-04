Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.65 and traded as low as $28.87. Intergroup shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 211,617 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intergroup in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Intergroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intergroup has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intergroup

Intergroup Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a PE ratio of -336.85 and a beta of 0.04.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG - Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intergroup

Intergroup Corporation NASDAQ: INTG is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

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