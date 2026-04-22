International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 1.5% - Should You Sell?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $247.21 and last traded at $251.7230. 11,278,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 5,676,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.68.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $298.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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