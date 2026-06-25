International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's Why

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $256.00 and last traded at $258.3580. 8,440,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 7,288,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.96.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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