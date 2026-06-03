International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 6.9% - Here's Why

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $302.53 and last traded at $306.3610. 13,493,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 7,059,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.23.

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Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 6.9%

The company has a market cap of $287.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day moving average of $270.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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