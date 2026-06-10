International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in International Business Machines stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.96. 1,359,196 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,751. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $248.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded its global collaboration with JA Worldwide to use IBM SkillsBuild to deliver AI and digital-skills training to up to one million high-school students across more than two dozen countries, supporting IBM’s brand in education and future workforce development. Article Title

IBM expanded its global collaboration with JA Worldwide to use IBM SkillsBuild to deliver AI and digital-skills training to up to one million high-school students across more than two dozen countries, supporting IBM’s brand in education and future workforce development. Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is being boosted by commentary from IBM CEO Arvind Krishna about the company’s $10 billion quantum-computing investment and the potential for quantum to become a major long-term profit driver. Article Title

Investor optimism is being boosted by commentary from IBM CEO Arvind Krishna about the company’s $10 billion quantum-computing investment and the potential for quantum to become a major long-term profit driver. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s new AI partnership with Google Cloud is being viewed as a potential growth catalyst, as it pairs IBM Consulting Advantage with Google’s Gemini Enterprise to help clients modernize systems and accelerate AI adoption. Article Title

IBM’s new AI partnership with Google Cloud is being viewed as a potential growth catalyst, as it pairs IBM Consulting Advantage with Google’s Gemini Enterprise to help clients modernize systems and accelerate AI adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces continue to frame IBM as a defensive, cash-generating legacy tech stock with recurring revenue and long-term upside, but these are opinion-driven rather than new business developments. Article Title

Several market commentary pieces continue to frame IBM as a defensive, cash-generating legacy tech stock with recurring revenue and long-term upside, but these are opinion-driven rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Some traders remain cautious after IBM’s recent weakness and are worried the company’s large quantum bet could take time to pay off, which may limit near-term margin expansion if execution slips. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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