International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $320.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as low as $221.73 and last traded at $231.8080. 22,241,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 5,940,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.86.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.94.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on top and bottom lines — IBM delivered $15.92B in revenue (up ~9.5% YoY) and $1.91 non-GAAP EPS, topping Street estimates and showing margin expansion. IBM tops quarterly estimates

Q1 beat on top and bottom lines — IBM delivered $15.92B in revenue (up ~9.5% YoY) and $1.91 non-GAAP EPS, topping Street estimates and showing margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Growth drivers: double-digit strength in parts of software and infrastructure, Red Hat revenue acceleration and strong Z mainframe hardware demand — evidence AI/hybrid-cloud adoption is lifting some IBM businesses. IBM Q1 Deep Dive

Growth drivers: double-digit strength in parts of software and infrastructure, Red Hat revenue acceleration and strong Z mainframe hardware demand — evidence AI/hybrid-cloud adoption is lifting some IBM businesses. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder-friendly move: IBM raised its quarterly dividend (31st consecutive annual increase), which supports income-focused investors. Dividend raise coverage

Shareholder-friendly move: IBM raised its quarterly dividend (31st consecutive annual increase), which supports income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company maintained full-year guidance despite the beat — management cited geopolitical uncertainty (Iran) and macro risks as reasons to stay cautious; that leaves future upside unclear. CEO comments on guidance

Company maintained full-year guidance despite the beat — management cited geopolitical uncertainty (Iran) and macro risks as reasons to stay cautious; that leaves future upside unclear. Negative Sentiment: AI anxiety and sector contagion — ServiceNow and IBM outlooks reignited fears that AI could disrupt traditional subscription software models, triggering broad SaaS selling. IBM’s beat wasn’t enough to calm those concerns. Software stocks plunge on results

AI anxiety and sector contagion — ServiceNow and IBM outlooks reignited fears that AI could disrupt traditional subscription software models, triggering broad SaaS selling. IBM’s beat wasn’t enough to calm those concerns. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and growth worries pressured the stock — investors focused on slowing revenue momentum in consulting/software and an unchanged outlook, prompting large after-hours selling and analyst re-ratings. Benzinga on AI anxiety

Guidance and growth worries pressured the stock — investors focused on slowing revenue momentum in consulting/software and an unchanged outlook, prompting large after-hours selling and analyst re-ratings. Negative Sentiment: Heavy selling and index drag — the post-earnings sell-off was large enough to weigh on the Dow and widen intraday volatility; that amplifies downside risk near-term. Why stock is dropping

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $852,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 51.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 26.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 12,537 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.21. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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