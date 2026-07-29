International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. 33,034 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,312,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at $199,273,184.40. This trade represents a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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