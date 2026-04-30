International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.58, but opened at $31.59. International Paper shares last traded at $30.2380, with a volume of 2,196,942 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of International Paper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IP

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.98 per share, with a total value of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 13,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $499,999.11. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 26,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,060.36. The trade was a 102.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 76,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in International Paper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,032 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Parrish Capital LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parrish Capital LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co raised its stake in International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co now owns 223,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

International Paper Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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