Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.29 and last traded at $128.1810, with a volume of 26222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.70.

Get Interparfums alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Interparfums from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Interparfums in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Interparfums Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.The company had revenue of $344.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Interparfums's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interparfums by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,784 shares of the company's stock worth $183,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 879,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,849,000 after buying an additional 142,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,189 shares of the company's stock worth $72,326,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interparfums by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,469 shares of the company's stock worth $63,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Interparfums by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,964 shares of the company's stock worth $58,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Interparfums, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interparfums wasn't on the list.

While Interparfums currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here