Interparfums Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interparfums in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Interparfums' current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interparfums' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Interparfums from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interparfums from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.17.

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Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $125.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.26. Interparfums has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $129.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interparfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 1,350.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,059 shares of the company's stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Interparfums by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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