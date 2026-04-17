InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.33 and traded as low as C$13.32. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 454,658 shares traded.

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InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.42.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of C$62.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.7585335 EPS for the current year.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 300.13%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent¿REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution¿through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within¿markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,¿sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement¿an efficient portfolio management structure, and¿offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

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