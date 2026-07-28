Intrepid Potash (IPI) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $64.8590 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $98.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of IPI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IPI. Zacks Research cut Intrepid Potash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded Intrepid Potash to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Intrepid Potash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intrepid Potash news, Director Lori A. Lancaster sold 4,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $217,152.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $476,829.60. This represents a 31.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,112 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company's primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

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