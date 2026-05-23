Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by Freedom Capital to Hold

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.29.

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Intuit Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $319.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.51. Intuit has a 12-month low of $302.36 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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