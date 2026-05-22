Free Trial
Memorial Day Savings! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
Claim Your Discount
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $504.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Intuit logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Cowen cut Intuit’s price target from $576 to $504 while keeping a buy rating, implying about 62.8% upside from the current share price.
  • Several other analysts also lowered their targets on Intuit, though the stock still has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $555.
  • Intuit recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and reported 10.4% year-over-year revenue growth, but the stock has been pressured by broader concerns including layoffs, restructuring costs, and a softer TurboTax outlook.
  • Interested in Intuit? Here are five stocks we like better.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $576.00 to $504.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.84% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

Intuit stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a 52-week low of $302.36 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Intuit beat fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised full-year guidance, showing the core business remains healthy. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: The company announced a larger share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management says the 17% workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring to flatten the organization and reallocate spending toward AI and “big bets.” Intuit CEO says company’s 17% workforce cut had ‘nothing to do with AI’
  • Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s quarterly report also included strong revenue growth, but the market is waiting to see whether the AI pivot can offset execution risk from the reorganization.
  • Negative Sentiment: The layoffs, restructuring charges of $300 million to $340 million, and softer TurboTax outlook have overshadowed the earnings beat and pressured sentiment. Intuit boosts annual forecasts, to cut 17% of global staff

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intuit Right Now?

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
I had never heard of this 1888 account
I had never heard of this 1888 account
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Software Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 2 to Avoid
3 Software Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 2 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines