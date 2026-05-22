Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $504.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $576.00 to $504.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.84% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.00.

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Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

Intuit stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a 52-week low of $302.36 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit beat fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised full-year guidance, showing the core business remains healthy. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit beat fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised full-year guidance, showing the core business remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a larger share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.

The company announced a larger share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management says the 17% workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring to flatten the organization and reallocate spending toward AI and “big bets.” Intuit CEO says company’s 17% workforce cut had ‘nothing to do with AI’

Management says the 17% workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring to flatten the organization and reallocate spending toward AI and “big bets.” Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s quarterly report also included strong revenue growth, but the market is waiting to see whether the AI pivot can offset execution risk from the reorganization.

Intuit’s quarterly report also included strong revenue growth, but the market is waiting to see whether the AI pivot can offset execution risk from the reorganization. Negative Sentiment: The layoffs, restructuring charges of $300 million to $340 million, and softer TurboTax outlook have overshadowed the earnings beat and pressured sentiment. Intuit boosts annual forecasts, to cut 17% of global staff

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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