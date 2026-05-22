Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $707.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from $897.00 to $707.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. HSBC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.43% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $555.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $309.51. 2,884,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a 12 month low of $302.36 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $405.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit beat fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised full-year guidance, showing the core business remains healthy. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit beat fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised full-year guidance, showing the core business remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a larger share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.

The company announced a larger share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management says the 17% workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring to flatten the organization and reallocate spending toward AI and “big bets.” Intuit CEO says company’s 17% workforce cut had ‘nothing to do with AI’

Management says the 17% workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring to flatten the organization and reallocate spending toward AI and “big bets.” Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s quarterly report also included strong revenue growth, but the market is waiting to see whether the AI pivot can offset execution risk from the reorganization.

Intuit’s quarterly report also included strong revenue growth, but the market is waiting to see whether the AI pivot can offset execution risk from the reorganization. Negative Sentiment: The layoffs, restructuring charges of $300 million to $340 million, and softer TurboTax outlook have overshadowed the earnings beat and pressured sentiment. Intuit boosts annual forecasts, to cut 17% of global staff

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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