Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.88% from the company's current price.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.35. 6,551,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.29. Intuit has a 1-year low of $300.50 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 285,052 shares of the software maker's stock worth $194,665,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here