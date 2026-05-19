Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $403.16, but opened at $419.06. Intuit shares last traded at $412.9730, with a volume of 772,877 shares traded.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $412.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,369,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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