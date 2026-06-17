Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $3,710,920.35 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,710,920.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,388,183.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $5,537,289.18.

On Monday, May 18th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $4,860,383.25.

On Monday, May 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $3,567,592.26.

On Monday, April 20th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $3,996,157.44.

On Monday, April 6th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $3,292,288.80.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 283,818 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,330,102.04.

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Intuitive Machines Stock Down 2.7%

LUNR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,118,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658,290. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.95 million. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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